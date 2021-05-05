Earnings results for ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)

Allete, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.28.

ALLETE last released its quarterly earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business earned $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. ALLETE has generated $3.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.8. ALLETE has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. ALLETE will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ALLETE in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.26%. The high price target for ALE is $74.00 and the low price target for ALE is $62.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ALLETE has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $66.50, ALLETE has a forecasted downside of 6.3% from its current price of $70.94. ALLETE has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

ALLETE pays a meaningful dividend of 3.56%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ALLETE has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ALLETE is 75.68%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, ALLETE will have a dividend payout ratio of 69.23% next year. This indicates that ALLETE will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, ALLETE insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.31% of the stock of ALLETE is held by insiders. 71.86% of the stock of ALLETE is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for ALLETE are expected to grow by 9.64% in the coming year, from $3.32 to $3.64 per share. The P/E ratio of ALLETE is 20.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of ALLETE is 20.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 31.42. ALLETE has a P/B Ratio of 1.57. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

