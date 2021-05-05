Earnings results for Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Altair Engineering last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. The firm earned $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering has generated $0.22 earnings per share over the last year. Altair Engineering has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Altair Engineering will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Altair Engineering in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.72%. The high price target for ALTR is $65.00 and the low price target for ALTR is $45.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering does not currently pay a dividend. Altair Engineering does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

In the past three months, Altair Engineering insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $17,556,417.00 in company stock. Only 29.27% of the stock of Altair Engineering is held by insiders. 54.44% of the stock of Altair Engineering is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR



Earnings for Altair Engineering are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.12) to $0.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Altair Engineering is -324.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Altair Engineering is -324.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Altair Engineering has a P/B Ratio of 13.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

