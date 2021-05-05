Earnings results for Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 05/06/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Ambev last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Ambev has generated $0.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.7. Ambev has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ambev in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev has a dividend yield of 0.36%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ambev does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Ambev is 5.26%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ambev will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.69% next year. This indicates that Ambev will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

In the past three months, Ambev insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.32% of the stock of Ambev is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV



Earnings for Ambev are expected to grow by 30.00% in the coming year, from $0.10 to $0.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Ambev is 22.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of Ambev is 22.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 44.60. Ambev has a PEG Ratio of 0.90. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Ambev has a P/B Ratio of 2.69. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

