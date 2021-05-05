Earnings results for AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.22.

AMC Entertainment last posted its earnings results on March 9th, 2021. The reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.35. The business earned $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.31 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. AMC Entertainment has generated ($1.08) earnings per share over the last year. AMC Entertainment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. AMC Entertainment will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AMC Entertainment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.22, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 55.03%. The high price target for AMC is $13.00 and the low price target for AMC is $1.00. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

AMC Entertainment has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.60, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and 5 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.22, AMC Entertainment has a forecasted downside of 55.0% from its current price of $9.39. AMC Entertainment has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment does not currently pay a dividend. AMC Entertainment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

In the past three months, AMC Entertainment insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $25,709,103.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of AMC Entertainment is held by insiders. Only 16.61% of the stock of AMC Entertainment is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC



Earnings for AMC Entertainment are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($16.59) to ($4.03) per share. The P/E ratio of AMC Entertainment is -0.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AMC Entertainment is -0.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AMC Entertainment has a P/B Ratio of 0.80. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

