Earnings results for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

American Homes 4 Rent last announced its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent has generated $1.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.4. American Homes 4 Rent has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. American Homes 4 Rent will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Homes 4 Rent in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.62%. The high price target for AMH is $38.00 and the low price target for AMH is $28.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

American Homes 4 Rent has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.40, American Homes 4 Rent has a forecasted downside of 8.6% from its current price of $36.55. American Homes 4 Rent has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent has a dividend yield of 1.09%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. American Homes 4 Rent has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of American Homes 4 Rent is 36.04%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, American Homes 4 Rent will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.75% next year. This indicates that American Homes 4 Rent will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

In the past three months, American Homes 4 Rent insiders have sold 19,023.01% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $53,500.00 in company stock and sold $10,230,812.00 in company stock. Only 21.86% of the stock of American Homes 4 Rent is held by insiders. 89.80% of the stock of American Homes 4 Rent is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH



Earnings for American Homes 4 Rent are expected to grow by 10.53% in the coming year, from $1.14 to $1.26 per share. The P/E ratio of American Homes 4 Rent is 135.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of American Homes 4 Rent is 135.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.13. American Homes 4 Rent has a PEG Ratio of 1.84. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. American Homes 4 Rent has a P/B Ratio of 1.83. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

