Earnings results for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Americold Realty Trust last released its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.34. Americold Realty Trust has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.5. Americold Realty Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Americold Realty Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Americold Realty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.04%. The high price target for COLD is $45.00 and the low price target for COLD is $39.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Americold Realty Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.33, Americold Realty Trust has a forecasted upside of 5.0% from its current price of $39.35. Americold Realty Trust has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 2.20%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Americold Realty Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Americold Realty Trust is 75.21%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Americold Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 64.71% next year. This indicates that Americold Realty Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

In the past three months, Americold Realty Trust insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,347,220.00 in company stock. Only 0.42% of the stock of Americold Realty Trust is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD



Earnings for Americold Realty Trust are expected to grow by 14.29% in the coming year, from $1.19 to $1.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Americold Realty Trust is 91.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Americold Realty Trust is 91.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.13. Americold Realty Trust has a PEG Ratio of 3.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Americold Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 4.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

