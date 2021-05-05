Earnings results for AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.4.

AmerisourceBergen last released its quarterly earnings results on February 3rd, 2021. The reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The firm earned $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. AmerisourceBergen has generated $7.90 earnings per share over the last year. AmerisourceBergen has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. AmerisourceBergen will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AmerisourceBergen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $123.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.64%. The high price target for ABC is $150.00 and the low price target for ABC is $88.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AmerisourceBergen has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

AmerisourceBergen has a dividend yield of 1.46%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AmerisourceBergen has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of AmerisourceBergen is 22.28%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AmerisourceBergen will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.78% next year. This indicates that AmerisourceBergen will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, AmerisourceBergen insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,882,620.00 in company stock. Only 28.30% of the stock of AmerisourceBergen is held by insiders. 63.35% of the stock of AmerisourceBergen is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for AmerisourceBergen are expected to grow by 11.81% in the coming year, from $8.38 to $9.37 per share. The P/E ratio of AmerisourceBergen is -7.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AmerisourceBergen is -7.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AmerisourceBergen has a PEG Ratio of 1.13. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

