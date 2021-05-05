Earnings results for Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.56.

Amyris last released its quarterly earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. The business earned $79.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. Amyris has generated ($2.72) earnings per share over the last year. Amyris has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Amyris will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Amyris in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.87, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.73%. The high price target for AMRS is $35.00 and the low price target for AMRS is $3.35. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Amyris has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.87, Amyris has a forecasted upside of 22.7% from its current price of $14.56. Amyris has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris does not currently pay a dividend. Amyris does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

In the past three months, Amyris insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $69,988,310.00 in company stock. 39.70% of the stock of Amyris is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 43.46% of the stock of Amyris is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS



Earnings for Amyris are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.59) to ($0.36) per share. The P/E ratio of Amyris is -6.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Amyris is -6.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

