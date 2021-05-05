Earnings results for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.42.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 26th, 2021. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. Its revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has generated $4.08 earnings per share over the last year. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $60.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.65%. The high price target for BUD is $90.00 and the low price target for BUD is $39.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 13 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.23, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 13 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $60.25, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a forecasted downside of 14.6% from its current price of $70.59. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a dividend yield of 0.59%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is 10.29%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.80% next year. This indicates that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

In the past three months, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.50% of the stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is held by insiders. Only 3.75% of the stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD



Earnings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV are expected to grow by 40.17% in the coming year, from $2.34 to $3.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is -190.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is -190.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a PEG Ratio of 7.30. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a P/B Ratio of 1.68. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here