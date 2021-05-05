Earnings results for ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55.

ANSYS last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The firm earned $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.55 million. ANSYS has generated $5.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.8. ANSYS has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. ANSYS will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ANSYS in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $300.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.92%. The high price target for ANSS is $392.00 and the low price target for ANSS is $100.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ANSYS has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $300.38, ANSYS has a forecasted downside of 16.9% from its current price of $361.55. ANSYS has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS does not currently pay a dividend. ANSYS does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

In the past three months, ANSYS insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,221,645.00 in company stock. Only 0.58% of the stock of ANSYS is held by insiders. 89.44% of the stock of ANSYS is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS



Earnings for ANSYS are expected to grow by 18.99% in the coming year, from $4.95 to $5.89 per share. The P/E ratio of ANSYS is 81.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.16. The P/E ratio of ANSYS is 81.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 67.36. ANSYS has a P/B Ratio of 8.81. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

