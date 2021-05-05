Earnings results for APA (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

APA last released its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. APA has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. APA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. APA will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on APA (NASDAQ:APA)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for APA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.02, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.02%. The high price target for APA is $25.00 and the low price target for APA is $9.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 11 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

APA has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 11 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.02, APA has a forecasted downside of 7.0% from its current price of $20.46. APA has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: APA (NASDAQ:APA)

APA has a dividend yield of 0.50%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. APA has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on EPS estimates, APA will have a dividend payout ratio of 166.67% in the coming year. This indicates that APA may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: APA (NASDAQ:APA)

In the past three months, APA insiders have sold 576.83% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $100,217.00 in company stock and sold $678,300.00 in company stock. Only 0.71% of the stock of APA is held by insiders. 82.52% of the stock of APA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of APA (NASDAQ:APA



Earnings for APA are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.16) to $0.06 per share. The P/E ratio of APA is -0.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of APA is -0.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. APA has a P/B Ratio of 1.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

