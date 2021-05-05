Earnings results for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.5699999999999998. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.6.

ArcelorMittal last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 14th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm earned $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. ArcelorMittal has generated $0.30 earnings per share over the last year. ArcelorMittal has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. ArcelorMittal will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ArcelorMittal in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.56%. The high price target for MT is $36.00 and the low price target for MT is $11.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ArcelorMittal has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.50, ArcelorMittal has a forecasted downside of 15.6% from its current price of $30.20. ArcelorMittal has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal does not currently pay a dividend. ArcelorMittal does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

In the past three months, ArcelorMittal insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $644,800,000.00 in company stock. Only 0.06% of the stock of ArcelorMittal is held by insiders. Only 4.82% of the stock of ArcelorMittal is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT



Earnings for ArcelorMittal are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.24) to $2.23 per share. The P/E ratio of ArcelorMittal is -8.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ArcelorMittal is -8.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ArcelorMittal has a P/B Ratio of 0.76. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here