Earnings results for Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.97.

Arrow Electronics last posted its earnings results on February 3rd, 2021. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Its revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics has generated $7.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.3. Arrow Electronics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Arrow Electronics will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arrow Electronics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $91.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.53%. The high price target for ARW is $110.00 and the low price target for ARW is $73.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics does not currently pay a dividend. Arrow Electronics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW)

In the past three months, Arrow Electronics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $27,040,958.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Arrow Electronics is held by insiders. 94.54% of the stock of Arrow Electronics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW



Earnings for Arrow Electronics are expected to grow by 23.97% in the coming year, from $7.26 to $9.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Arrow Electronics is 19.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of Arrow Electronics is 19.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 66.01. Arrow Electronics has a PEG Ratio of 1.17. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Arrow Electronics has a P/B Ratio of 1.87. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

