Earnings results for Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Assured Guaranty last released its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $379 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Assured Guaranty has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Assured Guaranty will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.00, Assured Guaranty has a forecasted downside of 13.0% from its current price of $51.74. Assured Guaranty has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty pays a meaningful dividend of 1.72%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Assured Guaranty has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

In the past three months, Assured Guaranty insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,365,849.00 in company stock. Only 3.75% of the stock of Assured Guaranty is held by insiders. 91.08% of the stock of Assured Guaranty is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO



The P/E ratio of Assured Guaranty is 13.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of Assured Guaranty is 13.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.13. Assured Guaranty has a P/B Ratio of 0.74. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

