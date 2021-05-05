Earnings results for Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.95.

Atmos Energy last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 1st, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. Its revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Atmos Energy has generated $4.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.1. Atmos Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Atmos Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Atmos Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $111.70, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.62%. The high price target for ATO is $120.00 and the low price target for ATO is $99.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Atmos Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $111.70, Atmos Energy has a forecasted upside of 7.6% from its current price of $103.79. Atmos Energy has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 2.41%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Atmos Energy has been increasing its dividend for 34 years. The dividend payout ratio of Atmos Energy is 52.97%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Atmos Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.38% next year. This indicates that Atmos Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO)

In the past three months, Atmos Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.24% of the stock of Atmos Energy is held by insiders. 86.40% of the stock of Atmos Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO



Earnings for Atmos Energy are expected to grow by 7.37% in the coming year, from $5.02 to $5.39 per share. The P/E ratio of Atmos Energy is 21.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of Atmos Energy is 21.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 31.97. Atmos Energy has a PEG Ratio of 2.53. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Atmos Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.89. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

