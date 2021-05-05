Earnings results for Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axon Enterprise, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Axon Enterprise last issued its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $226.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.69 million. Axon Enterprise has generated ($2.06) earnings per share over the last year. Axon Enterprise has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Axon Enterprise will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Axon Enterprise in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $183.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.81%. The high price target for AXON is $200.00 and the low price target for AXON is $170.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Axon Enterprise has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $183.50, Axon Enterprise has a forecasted upside of 28.8% from its current price of $142.46. Axon Enterprise has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axon Enterprise does not currently pay a dividend. Axon Enterprise does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

In the past three months, Axon Enterprise insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,859,087.00 in company stock. Only 6.00% of the stock of Axon Enterprise is held by insiders. Only 7.58% of the stock of Axon Enterprise is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON



Earnings for Axon Enterprise are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.27) to ($1.03) per share. The P/E ratio of Axon Enterprise is -69.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Axon Enterprise is -69.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Axon Enterprise has a P/B Ratio of 749.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

