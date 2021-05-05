Earnings results for Ball (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

Ball last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 3rd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ball has generated $2.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.4. Ball has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Ball will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ball (NYSE:BLL)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ball in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $99.93, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.71%. The high price target for BLL is $112.00 and the low price target for BLL is $81.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ball has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.53, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $99.93, Ball has a forecasted upside of 6.7% from its current price of $93.65. Ball has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ball (NYSE:BLL)

Ball has a dividend yield of 0.64%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ball has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ball is 23.72%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ball will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.07% next year. This indicates that Ball will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ball (NYSE:BLL)

In the past three months, Ball insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $713,872.00 in company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Ball is held by insiders. 82.12% of the stock of Ball is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ball (NYSE:BLL



Earnings for Ball are expected to grow by 13.31% in the coming year, from $2.93 to $3.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Ball is 60.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Ball is 60.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 50.43. Ball has a PEG Ratio of 5.44. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ball has a P/B Ratio of 10.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here