Earnings results for Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco Sa is estimated to report earnings on 05/06/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Banco Bradesco last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco has generated $0.71 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8. Banco Bradesco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Banco Bradesco in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco has a dividend yield of 0.67%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Banco Bradesco does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Banco Bradesco is 4.23%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Banco Bradesco will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.00% next year. This indicates that Banco Bradesco will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

In the past three months, Banco Bradesco insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.06% of the stock of Banco Bradesco is held by institutions.

Earnings for Banco Bradesco are expected to grow by 42.86% in the coming year, from $0.35 to $0.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Banco Bradesco is 11.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of Banco Bradesco is 11.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.13. Banco Bradesco has a PEG Ratio of 1.55. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Banco Bradesco has a P/B Ratio of 1.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

