Earnings results for Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco De Chile is estimated to report earnings on 05/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Banco de Chile last released its earnings data on February 5th, 2021. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business earned $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.30 million. Banco de Chile has generated $1.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.0. Banco de Chile has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Banco de Chile in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.45%. The high price target for BCH is $26.00 and the low price target for BCH is $22.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Banco de Chile has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.00, Banco de Chile has a forecasted upside of 8.5% from its current price of $22.13. Banco de Chile has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile pays a meaningful dividend of 1.70%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Banco de Chile does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Banco de Chile is 23.72%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Banco de Chile will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.34% next year. This indicates that Banco de Chile will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

In the past three months, Banco de Chile insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings for Banco de Chile are expected to grow by 24.79% in the coming year, from $1.17 to $1.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Banco de Chile is 17.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of Banco de Chile is 17.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.18. Banco de Chile has a PEG Ratio of 2.87. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Banco de Chile has a P/B Ratio of 2.15. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

