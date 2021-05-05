Earnings results for Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Barrick Gold last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm earned $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Barrick Gold has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Barrick Gold will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Barrick Gold in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.31, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.37%. The high price target for GOLD is $43.25 and the low price target for GOLD is $7.50. There are currently 1 hold rating, 13 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Barrick Gold has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.31, Barrick Gold has a forecasted upside of 36.4% from its current price of $22.23. Barrick Gold has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold has a dividend yield of 1.13%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Barrick Gold has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Barrick Gold is 47.06%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Barrick Gold will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.60% next year. This indicates that Barrick Gold will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

In the past three months, Barrick Gold insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 60.93% of the stock of Barrick Gold is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD



Earnings for Barrick Gold are expected to grow by 15.18% in the coming year, from $1.12 to $1.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Barrick Gold is 13.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of Barrick Gold is 13.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 27.38. Barrick Gold has a PEG Ratio of 9.12. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Barrick Gold has a P/B Ratio of 1.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

