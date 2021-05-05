Earnings results for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Beyond Meat last released its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $101.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. Beyond Meat has generated ($0.04) earnings per share over the last year. Beyond Meat has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Beyond Meat will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Beyond Meat in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $121.11, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.96%. The high price target for BYND is $190.00 and the low price target for BYND is $68.00. There are currently 8 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Beyond Meat has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.74, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 8 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $121.11, Beyond Meat has a forecasted downside of 3.0% from its current price of $124.80. Beyond Meat has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat does not currently pay a dividend. Beyond Meat does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

In the past three months, Beyond Meat insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,702,647.00 in company stock. Only 11.00% of the stock of Beyond Meat is held by insiders. 42.09% of the stock of Beyond Meat is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND



Earnings for Beyond Meat are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.39) to $0.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Beyond Meat is -277.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Beyond Meat is -277.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Beyond Meat has a P/B Ratio of 20.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

