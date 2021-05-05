Earnings results for Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Bill.com last released its quarterly earnings results on February 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business earned $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. Bill.com has generated ($0.58) earnings per share over the last year. Bill.com has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Bill.com will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bill.com in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $148.07, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.24%. The high price target for BILL is $180.00 and the low price target for BILL is $90.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

In the past three months, Bill.com insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $24,781,275.00 in company stock. Only 11.10% of the stock of Bill.com is held by insiders. 87.32% of the stock of Bill.com is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Bill.com are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.80) to ($0.87) per share. The P/E ratio of Bill.com is -281.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Bill.com is -281.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bill.com has a P/B Ratio of 14.94. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

