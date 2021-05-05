Earnings results for BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

BlackLine last released its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. BlackLine has generated ($0.25) earnings per share over the last year. BlackLine has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. BlackLine will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BlackLine in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $138.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.55%. The high price target for BL is $163.00 and the low price target for BL is $80.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine does not currently pay a dividend. BlackLine does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

In the past three months, BlackLine insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $13,979,362.00 in company stock. Only 13.44% of the stock of BlackLine is held by insiders. 94.46% of the stock of BlackLine is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL



Earnings for BlackLine are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.19) to ($0.39) per share. The P/E ratio of BlackLine is -159.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BlackLine is -159.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BlackLine has a P/B Ratio of 15.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

