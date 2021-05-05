Earnings results for BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77.

BorgWarner last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner has generated $4.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.1. BorgWarner has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. BorgWarner will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BorgWarner in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.53, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.51%. The high price target for BWA is $64.00 and the low price target for BWA is $29.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

BorgWarner has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.53, BorgWarner has a forecasted downside of 3.5% from its current price of $49.26. BorgWarner has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner has a dividend yield of 1.40%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. BorgWarner has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of BorgWarner is 16.46%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, BorgWarner will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.94% next year. This indicates that BorgWarner will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

In the past three months, BorgWarner insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $291,145.00 in company stock. Only 0.51% of the stock of BorgWarner is held by insiders. 86.28% of the stock of BorgWarner is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA



Earnings for BorgWarner are expected to grow by 58.58% in the coming year, from $2.39 to $3.79 per share. The P/E ratio of BorgWarner is 28.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of BorgWarner is 28.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 70.64. BorgWarner has a PEG Ratio of 1.03. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. BorgWarner has a P/B Ratio of 2.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

