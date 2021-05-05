Earnings results for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.87. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 2nd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has generated $0.07 earnings per share over the last year. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $56.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.08%. The high price target for BIP is $73.00 and the low price target for BIP is $45.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $56.20, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a forecasted upside of 6.1% from its current price of $52.98. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays a meaningful dividend of 2.72%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is 2,085.71%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.94% next year. This indicates that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

In the past three months, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 50.16% of the stock of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP



Earnings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners are expected to grow by 9.32% in the coming year, from $3.11 to $3.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is -196.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is -196.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.73. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here