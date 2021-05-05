Earnings results for Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Bruker last announced its earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $627.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. Bruker has generated $1.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.3. Bruker has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Bruker will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bruker in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.11, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.89%. The high price target for BRKR is $70.00 and the low price target for BRKR is $49.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Bruker has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $59.11, Bruker has a forecasted downside of 13.9% from its current price of $68.65. Bruker has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker has a dividend yield of 0.23%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bruker has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Bruker is 10.19%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bruker will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.30% next year. This indicates that Bruker will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

In the past three months, Bruker insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $108,774.00 in company stock. Only 26.80% of the stock of Bruker is held by insiders. 65.89% of the stock of Bruker is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR



Earnings for Bruker are expected to grow by 29.32% in the coming year, from $1.33 to $1.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Bruker is 67.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.16. The P/E ratio of Bruker is 67.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 67.36. Bruker has a PEG Ratio of 7.11. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Bruker has a P/B Ratio of 11.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

