Earnings results for Cable One (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $10.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $11.28.

Cable One last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by $2.14. The business earned $336.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.98 million. Cable One has generated $33.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.8. Cable One has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Cable One will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Cable One (NYSE:CABO)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cable One in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2,022.89, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.44%. The high price target for CABO is $2,671.00 and the low price target for CABO is $1,450.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cable One has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2,022.89, Cable One has a forecasted upside of 15.4% from its current price of $1,752.28. Cable One has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cable One (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One has a dividend yield of 0.55%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cable One has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cable One is 29.90%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cable One will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.02% next year. This indicates that Cable One will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cable One (NYSE:CABO)

In the past three months, Cable One insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Cable One is held by insiders. 82.75% of the stock of Cable One is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cable One (NYSE:CABO



Earnings for Cable One are expected to grow by 5.55% in the coming year, from $45.07 to $47.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Cable One is 40.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Cable One is 40.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 43.86. Cable One has a P/B Ratio of 11.89. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here