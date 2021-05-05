Earnings results for Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.33.

Canadian Natural Resources last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 3rd, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources has generated $2.27 earnings per share over the last year. Canadian Natural Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Canadian Natural Resources will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Canadian Natural Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.06, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.85%. The high price target for CNQ is $92.00 and the low price target for CNQ is $17.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.18%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Canadian Natural Resources has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Canadian Natural Resources is 57.71%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Canadian Natural Resources will have a dividend payout ratio of 187.14% in the coming year. This indicates that Canadian Natural Resources may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

In the past three months, Canadian Natural Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.00% of the stock of Canadian Natural Resources is held by insiders. 66.50% of the stock of Canadian Natural Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ



Earnings for Canadian Natural Resources are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.55) to $0.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Canadian Natural Resources is -86.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Canadian Natural Resources is -86.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Canadian Natural Resources has a P/B Ratio of 1.40. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

