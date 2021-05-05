Earnings results for CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91.

CDK Global last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. Its revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. CDK Global has generated $3.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.9. CDK Global has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. CDK Global will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CDK Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $64.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.46%. The high price target for CDK is $72.00 and the low price target for CDK is $57.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CDK Global has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $64.75, CDK Global has a forecasted upside of 18.5% from its current price of $54.66. CDK Global has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global has a dividend yield of 1.10%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CDK Global has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of CDK Global is 19.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CDK Global will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.72% next year. This indicates that CDK Global will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

In the past three months, CDK Global insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.54% of the stock of CDK Global is held by insiders. 82.20% of the stock of CDK Global is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK



Earnings for CDK Global are expected to grow by 7.66% in the coming year, from $2.35 to $2.53 per share. The P/E ratio of CDK Global is 36.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of CDK Global is 36.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 66.01.

