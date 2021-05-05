Earnings results for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.42.

CDW last announced its earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company earned $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. CDW has generated $6.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.3. CDW has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. CDW will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CDW in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $151.43, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.50%. The high price target for CDW is $190.00 and the low price target for CDW is $115.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CDW has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $151.43, CDW has a forecasted downside of 15.5% from its current price of $179.20. CDW has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW has a dividend yield of 0.90%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CDW has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of CDW is 26.58%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CDW will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.12% next year. This indicates that CDW will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

In the past three months, CDW insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,600,435.00 in company stock. Only 1.33% of the stock of CDW is held by insiders. 91.41% of the stock of CDW is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW



Earnings for CDW are expected to grow by 4.77% in the coming year, from $6.08 to $6.37 per share. The P/E ratio of CDW is 35.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of CDW is 35.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 67.35. CDW has a PEG Ratio of 1.60. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CDW has a P/B Ratio of 26.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here