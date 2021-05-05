Earnings results for CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

CenterPoint Energy last announced its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Its revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CenterPoint Energy has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year. CenterPoint Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. CenterPoint Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CenterPoint Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.71%. The high price target for CNP is $28.00 and the low price target for CNP is $16.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

CenterPoint Energy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.46, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.67, CenterPoint Energy has a forecasted downside of 7.7% from its current price of $24.56. CenterPoint Energy has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 2.62%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CenterPoint Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of CenterPoint Energy is 35.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CenterPoint Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.07% next year. This indicates that CenterPoint Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

In the past three months, CenterPoint Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $697,900.00 in company stock. Only 0.13% of the stock of CenterPoint Energy is held by insiders. 91.14% of the stock of CenterPoint Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP



Earnings for CenterPoint Energy are expected to grow by 8.40% in the coming year, from $1.31 to $1.42 per share. The P/E ratio of CenterPoint Energy is -12.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CenterPoint Energy is -12.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CenterPoint Energy has a PEG Ratio of 3.02. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CenterPoint Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.86. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here