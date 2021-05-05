Earnings results for Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Ceridian HCM last issued its earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm earned $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM has generated $0.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,163.5. Ceridian HCM has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Ceridian HCM will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ceridian HCM in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $94.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.00%. The high price target for CDAY is $120.00 and the low price target for CDAY is $65.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM does not currently pay a dividend. Ceridian HCM does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

In the past three months, Ceridian HCM insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $939,600.00 in company stock. Only 17.60% of the stock of Ceridian HCM is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY



Earnings for Ceridian HCM are expected to grow by 114.29% in the coming year, from $0.14 to $0.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Ceridian HCM is 1,163.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.16. The P/E ratio of Ceridian HCM is 1,163.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 67.36. Ceridian HCM has a P/B Ratio of 7.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

