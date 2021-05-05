Earnings results for Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04.

Certara last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. Its revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Certara has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Certara has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Certara will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Certara in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.97%. The high price target for CERT is $41.00 and the low price target for CERT is $33.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Certara has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.40, Certara has a forecasted upside of 21.0% from its current price of $30.09. Certara has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara does not currently pay a dividend. Certara does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

In the past three months, Certara insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $209,220,522.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT



Earnings for Certara are expected to grow by 233.33% in the coming year, from $0.06 to $0.20 per share.

More latest stories: here