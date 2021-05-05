Earnings results for CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

CF Industries last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. The business earned $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. CF Industries has generated $1.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.6. CF Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. CF Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CF Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.92, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.48%. The high price target for CF is $54.00 and the low price target for CF is $32.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

CF Industries has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.36, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.92, CF Industries has a forecasted downside of 11.5% from its current price of $49.61. CF Industries has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries pays a meaningful dividend of 2.47%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CF Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of CF Industries is 62.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, CF Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 78.43% in the coming year. This indicates that CF Industries may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

In the past three months, CF Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $309,514.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of CF Industries is held by insiders. 91.04% of the stock of CF Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CF Industries (NYSE:CF



Earnings for CF Industries are expected to grow by 34.21% in the coming year, from $1.14 to $1.53 per share. The P/E ratio of CF Industries is 37.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.16. The P/E ratio of CF Industries is 37.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 27.43. CF Industries has a PEG Ratio of 4.95. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CF Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.91. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

