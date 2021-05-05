Earnings results for Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.24.

Clearway Energy last released its earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.75. The firm earned $280 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296 million. Clearway Energy has generated ($0.10) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.0. Clearway Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Clearway Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Clearway Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.26%. The high price target for CWEN is $33.00 and the low price target for CWEN is $26.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Clearway Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.80, Clearway Energy has a forecasted upside of 8.3% from its current price of $28.45. Clearway Energy has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.55%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Clearway Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on EPS estimates, Clearway Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 136.84% in the coming year. This indicates that Clearway Energy may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

In the past three months, Clearway Energy insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $52,520.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.35% of the stock of Clearway Energy is held by insiders. 36.98% of the stock of Clearway Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN



Earnings for Clearway Energy are expected to decrease by -18.10% in the coming year, from $1.16 to $0.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Clearway Energy is 79.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of Clearway Energy is 79.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 23.42. Clearway Energy has a PEG Ratio of 2.10. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Clearway Energy has a P/B Ratio of 2.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

