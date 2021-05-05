Earnings results for CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.94. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.75.

CMC Materials last issued its earnings data on February 2nd, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. The business earned $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. Its revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. CMC Materials has generated $7.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.7. CMC Materials has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. CMC Materials will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CMC Materials in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $155.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.66%. The high price target for CCMP is $170.00 and the low price target for CCMP is $140.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

CMC Materials has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.11, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $155.25, CMC Materials has a forecasted downside of 14.7% from its current price of $181.93. CMC Materials has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials has a dividend yield of 1.00%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CMC Materials has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of CMC Materials is 24.63%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CMC Materials will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.17% next year. This indicates that CMC Materials will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

In the past three months, CMC Materials insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,913,910.00 in company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of CMC Materials is held by insiders. 87.16% of the stock of CMC Materials is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP



Earnings for CMC Materials are expected to grow by 4.06% in the coming year, from $7.63 to $7.94 per share. The P/E ratio of CMC Materials is 37.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of CMC Materials is 37.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 67.35. CMC Materials has a P/B Ratio of 4.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

