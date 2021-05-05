Earnings results for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

CNH Industrial last posted its earnings results on February 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CNH Industrial has generated $0.84 earnings per share over the last year. CNH Industrial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. CNH Industrial will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CNH Industrial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.26%. The high price target for CNHI is $21.00 and the low price target for CNHI is $7.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CNH Industrial does not currently pay a dividend. CNH Industrial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, CNH Industrial will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.00% next year. This indicates that CNH Industrial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, CNH Industrial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.73% of the stock of CNH Industrial is held by institutions.

Earnings for CNH Industrial are expected to grow by 400.00% in the coming year, from $0.13 to $0.65 per share. The P/E ratio of CNH Industrial is -37.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CNH Industrial is -37.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CNH Industrial has a P/B Ratio of 3.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

