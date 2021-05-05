Earnings results for Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Cognex last released its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business earned $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. Cognex has generated $1.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.3. Cognex has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Cognex will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cognex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.46%. The high price target for CGNX is $105.00 and the low price target for CGNX is $47.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cognex has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.22, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $72.38, Cognex has a forecasted downside of 10.5% from its current price of $80.83. Cognex has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex has a dividend yield of 0.29%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cognex has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cognex is 20.69%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cognex will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.17% next year. This indicates that Cognex will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)

In the past three months, Cognex insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,781,888.00 in company stock. Only 5.20% of the stock of Cognex is held by insiders. 91.47% of the stock of Cognex is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX



Earnings for Cognex are expected to grow by 26.60% in the coming year, from $0.94 to $1.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Cognex is 76.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of Cognex is 76.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 66.01. Cognex has a P/B Ratio of 10.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

