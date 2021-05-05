Earnings results for Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Colony Capital last issued its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital has generated $0.50 earnings per share over the last year. Colony Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Colony Capital will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Colony Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.81, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.68%. The high price target for CLNY is $8.00 and the low price target for CLNY is $6.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Colony Capital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.81, Colony Capital has a forecasted downside of 2.7% from its current price of $7.00. Colony Capital has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital does not currently pay a dividend. Colony Capital does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)

In the past three months, Colony Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.82% of the stock of Colony Capital is held by insiders. 75.69% of the stock of Colony Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY



Earnings for Colony Capital are expected to grow by 2,750.00% in the coming year, from $0.02 to $0.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Colony Capital is -1.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Colony Capital is -1.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Colony Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.43. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here