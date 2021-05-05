Earnings results for CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

CommScope last issued its earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The company earned $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. CommScope has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year. CommScope has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. CommScope will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CommScope in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.27, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.79%. The high price target for COMM is $21.00 and the low price target for COMM is $10.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

CommScope has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.46, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.27, CommScope has a forecasted downside of 1.8% from its current price of $16.57. CommScope has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope does not currently pay a dividend. CommScope does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

In the past three months, CommScope insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.30% of the stock of CommScope is held by insiders. 95.11% of the stock of CommScope is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM



Earnings for CommScope are expected to grow by 28.70% in the coming year, from $1.08 to $1.39 per share. The P/E ratio of CommScope is -2.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CommScope is -2.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CommScope has a PEG Ratio of 6.34. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CommScope has a P/B Ratio of 3.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

