Earnings results for Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Corcept Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.80 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Corcept Therapeutics has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.0. Corcept Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Corcept Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Corcept Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.06%. The high price target for CORT is $32.00 and the low price target for CORT is $16.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Corcept Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.00, Corcept Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 8.1% from its current price of $22.21. Corcept Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Corcept Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

In the past three months, Corcept Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,536,903.00 in company stock. Only 16.40% of the stock of Corcept Therapeutics is held by insiders. 75.44% of the stock of Corcept Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT



Earnings for Corcept Therapeutics are expected to grow by 12.20% in the coming year, from $0.82 to $0.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Corcept Therapeutics is 24.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of Corcept Therapeutics is 24.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 43.90. Corcept Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 6.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

