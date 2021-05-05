Earnings results for CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX)

CoreLogic, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/06/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.87. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

CoreLogic last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $467.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.07 million. Its revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. CoreLogic has generated $2.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.4. CoreLogic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CoreLogic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $70.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.20%. The high price target for CLGX is $80.00 and the low price target for CLGX is $55.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX)

CoreLogic pays a meaningful dividend of 1.66%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CoreLogic has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of CoreLogic is 52.80%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CoreLogic will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.01% next year. This indicates that CoreLogic will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX)

In the past three months, CoreLogic insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of CoreLogic is held by insiders. 89.82% of the stock of CoreLogic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX



Earnings for CoreLogic are expected to grow by 10.23% in the coming year, from $3.42 to $3.77 per share. The P/E ratio of CoreLogic is 27.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of CoreLogic is 27.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 35.08. CoreLogic has a P/B Ratio of 6.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

