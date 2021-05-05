Earnings results for Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

Covetrus last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business earned $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Covetrus has generated $0.79 earnings per share over the last year. Covetrus has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Covetrus will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Covetrus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.92%. The high price target for CVET is $48.00 and the low price target for CVET is $20.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Covetrus has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus does not currently pay a dividend. Covetrus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

In the past three months, Covetrus insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,293,756.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Covetrus is held by insiders. 94.10% of the stock of Covetrus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET



Earnings for Covetrus are expected to grow by 16.67% in the coming year, from $0.60 to $0.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Covetrus is -54.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Covetrus is -54.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Covetrus has a PEG Ratio of 2.64. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Covetrus has a P/B Ratio of 2.70. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

