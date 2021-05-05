Earnings results for Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76.

Credicorp last posted its earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Credicorp has generated $15.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.1. Credicorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Credicorp will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Credicorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $153.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.50%. The high price target for BAP is $195.00 and the low price target for BAP is $130.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Credicorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.26%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Credicorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Credicorp is 54.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Credicorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 76.64% in the coming year. This indicates that Credicorp may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

In the past three months, Credicorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.90% of the stock of Credicorp is held by insiders. 65.74% of the stock of Credicorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Credicorp are expected to grow by 1,295.06% in the coming year, from $0.81 to $11.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Credicorp is 47.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Credicorp is 47.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.13. Credicorp has a PEG Ratio of 5.51. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Credicorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.17. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

