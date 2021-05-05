Earnings results for Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.34.

Curtiss-Wright last posted its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. The business earned $668.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. Curtiss-Wright has generated $7.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.9. Curtiss-Wright has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Curtiss-Wright will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Curtiss-Wright in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $129.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.75%. The high price target for CW is $139.00 and the low price target for CW is $119.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright has a dividend yield of 0.53%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Curtiss-Wright has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Curtiss-Wright is 9.35%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Curtiss-Wright will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.30% next year. This indicates that Curtiss-Wright will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW)

In the past three months, Curtiss-Wright insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,322,834.00 in company stock. Only 0.73% of the stock of Curtiss-Wright is held by insiders. 78.67% of the stock of Curtiss-Wright is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW



Earnings for Curtiss-Wright are expected to grow by 6.87% in the coming year, from $6.84 to $7.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Curtiss-Wright is 22.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of Curtiss-Wright is 22.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 76.81. Curtiss-Wright has a P/B Ratio of 3.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

