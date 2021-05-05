Earnings results for Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.25.

Cushman & Wakefield last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Cushman & Wakefield has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Cushman & Wakefield will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cushman & Wakefield in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.52%. The high price target for CWK is $19.00 and the low price target for CWK is $12.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cushman & Wakefield has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.83, Cushman & Wakefield has a forecasted downside of 4.5% from its current price of $17.63. Cushman & Wakefield has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield does not currently pay a dividend. Cushman & Wakefield does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

In the past three months, Cushman & Wakefield insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $79,113,885.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Cushman & Wakefield is held by insiders. 72.23% of the stock of Cushman & Wakefield is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK



Earnings for Cushman & Wakefield are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.88) to $0.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Cushman & Wakefield is -20.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cushman & Wakefield is -20.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cushman & Wakefield has a PEG Ratio of 20.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cushman & Wakefield has a P/B Ratio of 2.97. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

