Earnings results for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

CyberArk Software last released its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. The company earned $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,985.6. CyberArk Software has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. CyberArk Software will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CyberArk Software in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $155.42, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.83%. The high price target for CYBR is $200.00 and the low price target for CYBR is $94.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CyberArk Software has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $155.42, CyberArk Software has a forecasted upside of 11.8% from its current price of $138.97. CyberArk Software has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software does not currently pay a dividend. CyberArk Software does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

In the past three months, CyberArk Software insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 83.67% of the stock of CyberArk Software is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR



Earnings for CyberArk Software are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.37 to ($0.21) per share. The P/E ratio of CyberArk Software is 1,985.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of CyberArk Software is 1,985.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 67.35. CyberArk Software has a P/B Ratio of 8.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here