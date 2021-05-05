Earnings results for Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

Darling Ingredients last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.07 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Darling Ingredients has generated $1.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.0. Darling Ingredients has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Darling Ingredients in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.90, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.81%. The high price target for DAR is $95.00 and the low price target for DAR is $33.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Darling Ingredients has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $68.90, Darling Ingredients has a forecasted downside of 2.8% from its current price of $70.89. Darling Ingredients has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients does not currently pay a dividend. Darling Ingredients does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

In the past three months, Darling Ingredients insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,538,868.00 in company stock. Only 2.96% of the stock of Darling Ingredients is held by insiders. 94.72% of the stock of Darling Ingredients is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR



Earnings for Darling Ingredients are expected to grow by 10.64% in the coming year, from $1.88 to $2.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Darling Ingredients is 24.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of Darling Ingredients is 24.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 45.52. Darling Ingredients has a P/B Ratio of 4.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here