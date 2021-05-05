Earnings results for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Datadog last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business earned $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. Datadog has generated ($0.15) earnings per share over the last year. Datadog has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Datadog will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Datadog in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $107.78, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 38.43%. The high price target for DDOG is $141.00 and the low price target for DDOG is $60.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 10 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Datadog has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $107.78, Datadog has a forecasted upside of 38.4% from its current price of $77.86. Datadog has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog does not currently pay a dividend. Datadog does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

In the past three months, Datadog insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $101,303,782.00 in company stock. Only 26.06% of the stock of Datadog is held by insiders. 45.72% of the stock of Datadog is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG



The P/E ratio of Datadog is -2,594.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Datadog is -2,594.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Datadog has a P/B Ratio of 29.49. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

