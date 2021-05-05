Earnings results for Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Denbury last posted its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. Denbury has generated $0.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.6. Denbury has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Denbury will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Denbury in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.10%. The high price target for DEN is $60.00 and the low price target for DEN is $33.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Denbury has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.00, Denbury has a forecasted downside of 10.1% from its current price of $55.62. Denbury has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury does not currently pay a dividend. Denbury does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

In the past three months, Denbury insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Denbury is held by insiders. Only 8.20% of the stock of Denbury is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Denbury (NYSE:DEN



Earnings for Denbury are expected to grow by 27.36% in the coming year, from $1.06 to $1.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Denbury is 85.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.90. The P/E ratio of Denbury is 85.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 23.42. Denbury has a P/B Ratio of 19.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

